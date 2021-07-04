STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Forum for Good Governance urges Governor to probe Protocol department’s expenses

According to the forum, around Rs 8 crore (Rs 2 lakh per day) is the expense for providing tea and biscuits in the Secretariat.

Published: 04th July 2021 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has appealed to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to order an inquiry by the Vigilance & Enforcement Department or the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) over excess expenditure in the Protocol Department, which looks after the arrangements for VVIPs and VIPs during official and non-official visits. 

According to the FGG, around Rs 8 crore (Rs 2 lakh per day) is the expense for providing tea and biscuits in the Secretariat. The forum also stated that the Director of the Protocol Department had government vehicles at his disposal, but the department was still spending Rs 8.90 crore to hire vehicles. It urged the Governor to order a probe to control leakage of funds and said that the amount spent by the Department on these expenses was abnormally high.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Forum for Good Governance Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp