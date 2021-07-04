Forum for Good Governance urges Governor to probe Protocol department’s expenses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has appealed to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to order an inquiry by the Vigilance & Enforcement Department or the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) over excess expenditure in the Protocol Department, which looks after the arrangements for VVIPs and VIPs during official and non-official visits.

According to the FGG, around Rs 8 crore (Rs 2 lakh per day) is the expense for providing tea and biscuits in the Secretariat. The forum also stated that the Director of the Protocol Department had government vehicles at his disposal, but the department was still spending Rs 8.90 crore to hire vehicles. It urged the Governor to order a probe to control leakage of funds and said that the amount spent by the Department on these expenses was abnormally high.