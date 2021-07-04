KCR an agent of BJP, says Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Citing several instances where the TRS supported the BJP at the national level in its ‘anti-minority’ moves, newly appointed TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy alleged that both parties were faking their rivalry to cheat and mislead the people of Telangana. Addressing a meeting with minority leaders from the Congress at former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir’s residence in Jubilee Hills on Saturday, Revanth recalled how Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao supported the BJP in most of the bills passed in the Parliament that the Muslim community had resisted.

He said that TRS MPs supported the Triple Talaq Bill and did not oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act or the National Register of Citizenship. “Despite repeated demands by the Congress, the TRS government did not pass a resolution in the Assembly opposing CAA and NRC. Rahul Gandhi has rightly described TRS as the B-Team of the BJP,” he said.

‘REVANTH PURCHASED TPCC CHIEF POST FOR Rs 25 CRORE’

TRS MLAs who switched loyalties from the Congress have alleged that A Revanth Reddy purchased the TPCC chief post for Rs 25 crore from AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, MLAs Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, D Sudheer Reddy and Pilot Rohith Reddy alleged that Revanth was the brand ambassador for ‘blackmail.’

Bhatti calls on Tagore, clears air on meet with CM

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who was on a visit to New Delhi, called on AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore on Saturday. Sources state that Bhatti paid the AICC in-charge a visit to clear the air about misapprehensions following the former’s visit to the Chief Minister’s camp office without communication the same to Tagore or the high command.