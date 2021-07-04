STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR and Jagan trying to flare up people’s emotions, says Congress

AICC national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan alleged that the ongoing water dispute between the two Telugu States was benefitting the Chief Ministers of both the states politically.

Published: 04th July 2021 11:54 AM

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dasoju Sravan

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dasoju Sravan (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan alleged that the ongoing water dispute between the two Telugu States was benefitting the Chief Minister’s of both States politically. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Sravan strongly criticised CM K Chandrasekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for trying to flare up people’s emotions in the Krishna water issue for political and financial gains.  Giving a detailed picture of KCR’s support to Jagan’s loot of Krishna water, he threw light on how the TRS government systematically neglected irrigation projects belonging to undivided Mahbubnagar.

Comments

