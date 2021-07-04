Notify jurisdiction of Krishna Board: Telangana BJP chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As there is an impasse between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the share of Krishna waters, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Saturday, urged Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to notify the jurisdiction of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to protect the legitimate interests of Telangana regarding their rightful share of the river’s waters. He said that even after the formation of a separate Telangana State, the jurisdiction of the KRMB and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) were yet to be notified.

In an open letter to the Union Minister, Sanjay Kumar alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was acting ‘hand-in-glove’ with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He opined that notifying the jurisdiction of KRMB would protect the State’s legitimate water rights.

“We understand that whenever the new award of KWDT-II or of the new tribunal is published, KRMB would operate and regulate the waters as per the new water allocations, thereby always protecting the rights of Telangana,” said Sanjay Kumar. He alleged that the rulers of AP and TS were trying to gain political mileage by raking up controversy around the issue.