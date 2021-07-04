STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurates dignity housing scheme at Mandepalli

The government has spent Rs. 87.37 crore for construction of the complex which came up in an area of 27 acres with all facilities.

Published: 04th July 2021 12:29 PM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SIRCILLA: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday inaugurated the dignity housing scheme (2 BHK) complex at Mandepalli in Tangallapalli Mandal in the district.

The total number of G+2 houses in the complex is 1,320. Each house has two bedrooms, two toilets and one kitchen. The government spent about Rs. 6 lakh on each house. An additional sum of Rs. 8.12 crore was spent for the construction of a compound wall, entrance gate, road medians and pavements. The complex looks like a gated community. 

Comments

