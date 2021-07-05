Centre won't remain quiet if Eatala Rajender is harassed, says Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the State government had been harassing former Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would back Eatala Rajender and warned the State government that the Centre would not be a mute spectator to Eatala’s harassment.

Speaking at the BJP executive meeting on Sunday, Reddy said Rajender had joined the 13 crore-membered BJP family.

“If the State continues to harass Eatala Rajender, we will not sit idle,” Reddy said. He said the Huzurabad bypoll was a fight between dharma and adharma.

Stating that the BJP’s surveys had shown a clear win for the party, Reddy said voting for Congress would not be any different than voting for the TRS. He said many Congress MLAs had relinquished morals while defecting to TRS.

He appealed to his party cadres to fight for the aspirations of the people.