Find solution to water dispute: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy to KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Newly appointed TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that rather than indulging in a ‘conspiracy’ to fan passions among both the Telugu States, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should take up the water sharing dispute with the Centre.

He advised that if that does not work, to build pressure, KCR and KT Rama Rao should hold a ‘hunger strike’ at Jantar Mantar.

Speaking to mediapersons, Revanth recalled that the Congress had been alerting the government over the RLIP, but the CM had kept mum, even when AP released a government order on the project.

“It was KCR who accepted 34 per cent water share for Telangana. Now he is demanding 50 per cent after AP came up with GO 203. Earlier, when the Union Minister for Water Resources invited the CM for a meeting, the latter repeatedly sought for postponement of the meeting. The State government has spent Rs 1.2 lakh crore on projects on the Krishna river, but despite making all payments to contractors, not a single project has been completed,” he said.