Green India Challenge: Telangana sets record by planting 3.5 lakh saplings in 1 hour

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Setting a new record, as many as 3.5 lakh saplings were planted in an hour in Adilabad district, as part of the Green India Challenge.

The massive plantation drive was organised in an 110-acre land, on the occasion of Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna’s birthday.

On the occasion, Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar visited the district and inaugurated the programme, along with the Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy.

Confirming the record, representatives of Wonder Book of Records presented appreciation certificates to the organisers after observing the plantation drive in Durganagar forest area.

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Kumar pointed out that the State government’s flagship programme Haritha Haram has helped increase Telangana’s green cover by four to five percent in seven years. He also pointed out that the Union government and the Forest Survey of India also approved this fact recently.

“While other States have been witnessing a dip in green cover, Telanagana has been seeing an upward trend, thanks to the efforts taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” he added.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that the outbreak of Covid-19 helped people understand the importance of preserving the environment. On the occasion, MLA Jogu Ramanna donated two ambulance to Adilabad RIMS. The massive plantation drive was carried out after diving the land into 10 sectors.

​Around 30,000 TRS activists and local residents took part in the programme. Apart from this, about 7.60 lakh saplings were planted at various places across 17 mandals in the district.