STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Green India Challenge: Telangana sets record by planting 3.5 lakh saplings in 1 hour

The massive plantation drive was organised in an 110-acre land, on the occasion of Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna’s birthday.

Published: 05th July 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Plant, Sapling, Green, Eco Friendly

Representatives of Wonder Book of Records presented appreciation certificates to the organisers after observing the plantation drive in Durganagar forest area. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Setting a new record, as many as 3.5 lakh saplings were planted in an hour in Adilabad district, as part of the Green India Challenge. 

The massive plantation drive was organised in an 110-acre land, on the occasion of Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna’s birthday.

On the occasion, Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar visited the district and inaugurated the programme, along with the Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy.

Confirming the record, representatives of Wonder Book of Records presented appreciation certificates to the organisers after observing the plantation drive in Durganagar forest area.

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Kumar pointed out that the State government’s flagship programme Haritha Haram has helped increase Telangana’s green cover by four to five percent in seven years. He also pointed out that the Union government and the Forest Survey of India also approved this fact recently.

“While other States have been witnessing a dip in green cover, Telanagana has been seeing an upward trend, thanks to the efforts taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” he added.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that the outbreak of Covid-19 helped people understand the importance of preserving the environment. On the occasion, MLA Jogu Ramanna donated two ambulance to Adilabad RIMS. The massive plantation drive was carried out after diving the land into 10 sectors. 

​Around 30,000 TRS activists and local residents took part in the programme. Apart from this, about 7.60 lakh saplings were planted at various places across 17 mandals in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp