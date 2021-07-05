Heavy rains to lash Hyderabad and southern districts of Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast that heavy rains are very likely to occur in Hyderabad and other southern Telangana districts over the next four days, including in Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Mahabubnagar. Also, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts.

Sunday turned out to be a hot day with only a handful of places recording rainfall.

The maximum temperatures recorded in the State were 1-4 degree Celsius above normal, with the highest temperature of 37.1 degree Celsius being recorded at Adilabad.

The maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 34-37 degree Celsius in most parts of the State on Monday, while the minimum temperatures would be in the range of 24-26 degree Celsius.

Telangana has received 51 per cent above normal rainfall till now since the start of monsoon season on June 1. The State recorded 232.1 mm rainfall till now, against the normal of 153.8mm.

In GHMC limits, the monsoon rainfall recorded is 19 per cent above normal — 143.6 mm against the normal of 120.9 mm.