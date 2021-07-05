I’m a man on a mission, no one can stop me, says Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

SIRCILLA: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated 1,320 2BHKs at Mandepalli near Sircilla on Sunday. He then declared open the Institute of Driving, Training Research Centre constructed at a cost of Rs 15.48 crore in the district.

The CM also inaugurated a nursing college constructed at a cost of Rs 36.4 crore and a market yard at Sardapur.

On the occasion, the CM promised to allot 243 acres of land for converting the stretch from Anantagiri to Mid Manair into a tourism hub.

Tracing the history of development that has culminated in a verdant Telangana, the CM said that he was man on a mission and no one could stop him.

“No one can stop KCR’s journey to make Telangana a land of plenty,” he said, adding that in the near future, Karimnagar would have perennial flow of water.

​“There is now a 150-km perennial stream of water from Upper Manair to Manthani, where it joins the Godavari, whose possibility was never even dreamt of previously,” he said.

Promise of tourism hub

