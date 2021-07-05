STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I’m a man on a mission, no one can stop me, says Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also inaugurated a nursing college constructed at a cost of Rs 36.4 crore and a market yard at Sardapur.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao speaks to nurses after inaugurating the Government Nursing College in Sircilla.

By Express News Service

SIRCILLA: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated 1,320 2BHKs at Mandepalli near Sircilla on Sunday. He then declared open the Institute of Driving, Training Research Centre constructed at a cost of Rs 15.48 crore in the district. 

On the occasion, the CM promised to allot 243 acres of land for converting the stretch from Anantagiri to Mid Manair into a tourism hub.

Tracing the history of development that has culminated in a verdant Telangana, the CM said that he was man on a mission and no one could stop him. 

“No one can stop KCR’s journey to make Telangana a land of plenty,” he said, adding that in the near future, Karimnagar would have perennial flow of water. 

​“There is now a 150-km perennial stream of water from Upper Manair to Manthani, where it joins the Godavari, whose possibility was never even dreamt of previously,” he said.

Promise of tourism hub

Chief Minister inaugurates the Telangana Institute of Driving Education and Skills at Mandepalli of Tangallapalli mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Sunday
