Telangana cops unearth land mines in Mulugu forest

By Express News Service

MULUGU: The Tadvai police unearthed and defused land mines planted by the members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoists) in Koushetty forest area, on Sunday morning.

According to police, the land mines were planted to attack security personnel who carry out combing operations in the area.

The land mines were recovered during search operations taken up based on a tip-off that several Maoist leaders, including Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar and Kankanala Raji Reddy, and other activists of the party had recently assembled in the forest and planted land mines.

Speaking to the media, ASP, Mulugu division, P Sai Chaitanya said that the operation was carried out by the special party team.

​With the help of a BD team, the mines were unearthed and defused properly. The police also seized two detonators, a 23-cm iron rod, two inches of iron bolts, gelatin powder, 10 metres if electric wire, and five country-made grenades from the area.