Telangana gives nod for podium parking in residential complexes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has decided to allow podium parking in residential and commercial buildings, while also making necessary amendments to the Building Rules, 2012.

The rules for podium parking were amended as representatives of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) requested the State government to allow podium floors for parking, in compliance with the National Building Code, 2016.

As per the amendments, the maximum height of the podium floor should be 15 metres. Tower height will be as per the building rules and based on the approach-road width. If the site area is more than 10 acres, a single podium will not be allowed. Setbacks for basement flows should be the same as podium setbacks.

For buildings having floor area less than 10,000 sq m, fire tenders should have access to at least one-third of the perimeter of the building.

The elevation of the façade of the podium block should also be the same as that of the tower block.

Any violation of usage of podium floors, other than what is mandated after the occupancy certificate has been obtained, is strictly prohibited.

Not a new concept

GHMC officials said that future redevelopment projects will require provisions for podium parking. The concept is not new for dense cities such as Mumbai, which face a severe paucity of space

Number of basements

If allowed, there should be restrictions on the number of basements — a maximum of 3 for commercial, and 2 for residential buildings.