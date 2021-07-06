Andhra CM trying to sway neutral panel, claims Telangana

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hours after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, stating that the proposed Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) was 10 km from the eco-sensitive zone, Telangana Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar informed the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) on Monday that AP’s project would adversely impact the flora and fauna of the region. He urged the EAC, which is scheduled to meet on July 7, to carefully consider the legal, hydrological and environmental concerns posed by the RLIS.

Meanwhile, several Telangana officials expressed shock over the contents of the AP CM’s letter to Union Environment Minister, which sought early permission for the RLIS. “Jagan is asking a Union Minister to intervene in the proceedings of the EAC and instruct it to clear the project.

He is openly trying to influence the activities of an independent committee hoping for a decision in AP’s favour,” opined an official of the State Irrigation Department. Officials are exploring several options to stop the construction of RLIS. “Even if the EAC clears the project, we have the option of challenging its decision in the Supreme Court. There have been precedents. Our legal experts are on the job,” a senior official told Express.