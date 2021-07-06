STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Centre extends PMGKAY rice scheme for PDS cardholders

Gupta said the Government of India would supply rice to the State government at a subsidised price of Rs 22 per kg for the benefit of State PDS cardholders.

Published: 06th July 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

ration shop

Image for representation (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana (region) general manager, Food Corporation of India (FCI) Ashwani Kumar Gupta on Monday said the Central government had extended the distribution of 5 kg free rice as part of the Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) programme. The scheme was launched in view of the Covid-19 induced lockdown for the State Public Distribution System (PDS) cardholders, on the lines of benefits provided to National Food Security Act (NFSA) cardholders. 

Gupta said the Government of India would supply rice to the State government at a subsidised price of Rs 22 per kg for the benefit of State PDS cardholders. Addressing a press conference, Gupta said the initiative would benefit around 87.81 lakh PDS cardholders. He said the Central government had allotted 44,298 metric tonnes of rice per month, which would be continued till March 22. The Centre initially started it for a period of three months, but further extended it for 11 months. He said so far, the Centre had sanctioned 14.37 lakh metric tonnes of food grains to Telangana, in four phases. 

“This is the first such humanitarian act taken up in a single State. The State can utilise Rs 5,355 crore, which will be borne by the Central government,” Ashwani Kumar added. The Union government’s PMGKAY scheme is set to benefit 1.92 crore beneficiaries covered under the NFSA scheme, he added. In addition to 1.08 lakh metric tonnes of rice distributed per month under the regular NFSA scheme, the Centre has allotted an additional 95,810 metric tonnes of rice per month, the FCI general manager said.

PDS CARDHOLDERS TO GET RICE AT `22 PER KG
FCI general manager Ashwani Kumar Gupta said the Government of India would supply rice to the State government at a subsidised price of `22 per kg for the benefit of State PDS cardholders. He added that the Central government had allotted 44,298 metric tonnes of rice per month, which would be continued till March 22

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMGKAY Food Corporation of India Union government
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp