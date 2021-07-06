Cops quiz Paruchuri Mallik for spreading false info

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chemical engineer Dr Paruchuri Mallik, who was booked by the Sultan Bazar police for allegedly spreading misinformation on the third wave of Covid-19 and regarding variants of the virus, on a television show, appeared before the police on Monday.

Inspector D Bikshapathi of Sultan Bazar police station said notices were served to Mallik and he was let off.

Mallik, who has no educational qualification in medicine, allegedly said on the show aired on June 8 that one person from every household would die in the third wave. The video, which was posted on several Youtube channels, has gone viral and created panic among a section of the public. Taking a strong objection to this, the Director of Public Health Dr GS Rao filed a complaint in Sultan Bazar police station against Mallik.