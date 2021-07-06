Custodial death: No CCTV footage available at PS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the custodial death case of A Mariamma, no CCTV footage was found at the Addagudur police station, where the 40-year-old SC woman was allegedly harassed. No CCTVs have been installed at Addagudur PS, sources say. The police officials have now sought time for submitting reports following the directions by the SHRC. The officials cite the time required to carry out the magisterial inquiry and wait for results after a second autopsy was done on the dead body recently.

While the magisterial inquiry is being done in connection with the case, the SHRC officials had taken suo moto cognizance of the case and asked police officials to submit a comprehensive report.The statements of all three policemen, who were suspended in connection with the case, have been recorded.

A sub-inspector stated that he had done the panchanama regarding the theft case and was surprised after hearing that Mariamma had died after interrogation. “Mariamma wanted to eat something and to drink a glass of water. Meantime, she collapsed on the ground,” an SI said in his statement.