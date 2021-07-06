Knives out: TRS MLAs slam TPCC chief Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that ensuring Telangana did not develop was the agenda of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, some TRS MLAs said no one could face Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the State.Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, MLAs D Sudheer Reddy and Ch Lingaiah alleged that Revanth Reddy, in order to hog the limelight, was using ‘street language.’

They alleged that Revanth was driving the Congress towards violence and trying to create law-and-order problems in the State. The TRS MLAs said people would not accept ‘goondaism’ in politics. They said anti-Telangana forces were encouraging a ‘broker’ called Revanth Reddy.