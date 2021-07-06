Mallannasagar to brim with Godavari water in two months

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Monday, said that the Godavari water will, under any circumstances, reach the Mallannasagar project in two months.He was speaking after inaugurating various developmental projects in Ahmadipur in Gajwel mandal, as part of the Palle Pragathi programme. Pointing out that the previous Congress governments did nothing for Telangana, Harish stated that it was TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who turned the State into “a bowl filled with Godavari water”, with the implementation of KLIS.

He also mentioned that Telangana is now all equipped to export fish. Pointing out that the government is taking all measures to establish mobile fish retail outlets, Harish said that this move will not only ensure the welfare of fishermen, but also benefit the citizens improve their health. Prior to the visit to Gajwel, the Minister had flagged off a mobile fish retail outlet in Siddipet district headquarters.