Officials start releasing water from Nizamsagar

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The authorities concerned released water from the Nizamsagar project, through the reservoir’s main canal, into the ayacut area for the cultivation of Vanakalam crops, on Monday.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Roads and Buildings (R&B) Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, Jukkal MLA Hanumanth Shinde, Kamareddy ZP chairperson D Shobha and Kamareddy Collector A Sharath were present on the occasion.

While addressing the gathering, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that the Nizamsagar project will be able to provide irrigation water to about 1.30 lakh acres, in a phased manner during the ongoing season. With the arrival of about 1.5 tmcft of water from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), Nizmsagar’s current water level is 7.4 tmcft, he said and advised the farmers not to waste water.

R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is ready to provide 2 tmcft of water more to the Nizamsagar reservoir from Kaleshwaram project, if required.