Tribals struggle to keep seasonal diseases at bay

MULUGU: While the Covid threat is still very much up in the air, those living in tribal hamlets of Mulugu district are struggling to keep seasonal diseases at bay. According to sources, Gothi Koya tribals living in remote villages of Gummadidhodi, Wazade, Tupakulagudem, Cherukuru, Penugodium, Eturunagaram, Mangapet, Tadvai, Venkatapuram, Govindaraopet, and Wazed do not have proper access to medical care as there are no Primary Health Centres (PHC) in their area.

When Express obtained data from the Medical and Health Department regarding seasonal diseases reported in the district, it was found that Mulugu has already identified about 43 malaria cases. However, the officials also mentioned that they have not recorded any dengue cases in Agency areas, so far. The district, in total, has 13 PHCs, two community centres and one district hospital with 100 beds.

Speaking to Express, DMHO Dr Allam Appaiah said: “We have already started implementing a ‘monsoon action plan’ in Agency villages. Medical teams are carrying out a door-to-door survey in these hamlets. They are also distributing mosquito nets among the locals. If any person is found suffering from malaria, we provide them Artemisinin-based Combination Therapy (ACT) kits for treatment. ANMs and Asha workers are striving hard to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases among tribals. We have also instructed them to work round-the-clock and monitor the tribals.”

He further said that medical teams have been deployed to spread awareness on Covid-19. “If any person is found battling with fever, cough or loss of taste/small, we carry out all three tests — Covid, malaria and dengue — on them to ascertain the actual disease so that they can be provided proper treatment,” he added.

