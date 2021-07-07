3 crore saplings to be planted on KTR’s b’day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar, who started the Green India Initiative, announced on Tuesday to plant 3 crore saplings across the State on MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s birthday (July 24). Kumar released a brochure on Mukkoti Vriksharchana, “We did Koti Vriksharchana in February on the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday and this is another great attempt to gift Rama Rao by planting 3 crore saplings on his birthday. I urge everybody to take part in this very inspiring task and do their bit for the environment,” he said.

On July 4, under the Green India Challenge, citizens planted a million saplings in an hour on the occasion of MLA Jogu Ramanna’s birthday in Adilabad. This feat has been sent to the Guinness Book of World Record to challenge the existing 2019 record of planting 3,03,000 saplings in Turkey.

1 L TREES PLANTED AT ORDNANCE FACTORY

The Ordnance Factory Medak at Yeddumailaram celebrated the annual Van Mahotsav (Forest Festival) on Tuesday by planting 1 lakh trees. The Department of Social Forestry had provided the plants to the Ordnance Factory Medak. Many fruit-bearing plants and shade trees were planted to enhance the flora and fauna of the estate. The programme was inaugurated by Alok Prasad, General Manager of Ordnance Factory Medak and other officials. Speaking on the occasion, Prasad said plants provide beauty to life, help control the pollution and providing shade. “They are the greatest collectors of the sun’s energy and best suppliers of food and oxygen,” he added.