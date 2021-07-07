STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP’s plan is to illegally draw 100 tmcft of Krishna water: Telangana officials

TS officials argue that Andhra Pradesh has planned Rayalaseema at 797 feet only to divert assured waters outside the basin.

Published: 07th July 2021 08:36 AM

Krishna water

Krishna water (File Photo | EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Andhra Pradesh government, in its document submitted to Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) to get the environmental clearance (EC) for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS), clearly stated that Galeru Nagari required 38 tmcft of water — for irrigation and consumption needs — which will be drawn from the surplus flows of Krishna from Srisailam. It also stated that the Telugu Ganga Project required 29 tmcft, which will be drawn from the allocated waters as per the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal’s award. However, Telangana officials argued that the surplus waters could only be drawn when the project overflows. 

TS officials argue that Andhra Pradesh has planned Rayalaseema at 797 feet only to divert assured waters outside the basin. The State cannot draw water through gravity when the water level at Srisailam was below 854 feet, they said. Between 854 feet to 844 feet, the storage in Srisailam will be around 100 tmcft and Andhra Pradesh wanted to divert it illegally, TS officials pointed out. They also wondered how can AP draw extra water for Telugu Ganga Project citing Brijesh Kumar Tribunal order, which is not operationalised. 

AP, in its document to EAC, said they required only an amendment to the existing environmental clearances, which were granted in the past. It needed amendments to the EC given to Srisailam Right Branch Canal in 1995 and EC given to Telugu Ganga Project in 1988 to take up Rayalaseema lift scheme.
“Rayalaseema region consisting of four districts is a drought-prone area. Krishna river is the main source of supply of water for the schemes in the region.

Unified AP was allocated 811 tmcft of water under KWDT-1. In the first Apex Council meeting, it was agreed upon by both  States to share the water in a 63.13 : 36.87 ratio. The share of AP is 512 tmcft, out of which 101 tmcft is being utilised to schemes in Rayalaseema. The water requirements for the various existing/proposed schemes under the system through Pothireddypadu head regulators are: Telugu Ganga Project - 29 tmcft, Srisailam Right Branch Canal - 19 tmcft, Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi - 38 tmcft and Madras Water Supply Scheme - 15 tmcft, a total of 101 tmcft,” AP told the EAC.

‘Only Tentative Agreement In 1st Meet’

TS officials pointed out that the two State only reached a tentative agreement on sharing Krishna waters in the first Apex Council meeting held in 2016. The agreement is valid for that particular year 

