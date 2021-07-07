Engg, degree exams will be held offline

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after hundreds of students from Osmania University (OU) and the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) held protests demanding the cancellation of engineering and degree exams, the chairperson of the State Council of Higher Education on Tuesday announced that there will be no change in exams schedule.

Speaking to Express, Telangana Council of Higher Education chairperson T Papi Reddy said, “It has been decided that the exams will happen offline, as per the schedule and there will be no change in it.” “If the students can come on roads in large numbers to protest, then what is the problem in appearing for exams,” he argued.

Hundreds of students from OU and JNTU, on Monday, staged a flash protest outside the Education Minister’s office. They claimed that holding exams is not a viable option as all the students are not yet completely vaccinated. Responding to a plea by NSUI, the Telangana High Court, on Monday, said that it cannot postpone the exams as they have already begun.