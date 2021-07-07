KCR vows to use all options to protect TS interests

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has decided to continue its fight using all platforms against the Andhra Pradesh government’s resolve to go ahead with the construction of its “illegal” projects across the Krishna river, which are detrimental to the interests of Telangana farmers. “We will use all the options and fight to protect the interests of the State,” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reiterated at a high-level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday.

Rao said that the State government would fight for its rightful share in river waters. The Chief Minister directed the officials to present strong arguments before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal and the Supreme Court. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs would also raise the river water dispute in the ensuing monsoon session of the Parliament.

The State government has demanded multiple times that the Centre should decide the share in Krishna waters, the CM recalled. The same arguments would be raised before Brijesh Kumar Tribunal and Krishna River Management Board. The State government had already declared that it would start using 50 per cent of 811 tmcft Krishna water allocated to combined Andhra Pradesh from this year.

During the meeting, which lasted for six hours, the Chief Minister gave instructions to officials on the strategy to be adopted in the coming days. The meeting was called to ensure that the Telangana, a separate State now, should not face water problems as it faced in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

