KTR praises Sonu Sood, calls him a beacon of hope

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor Sonu Sood, who has become the messiah of masses during the Covid-induced lockdown, called on MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday.The actor appraised KTR of the work he has been doing to help Covid-19 patients. The Minister showered praises on Sonu Sood for his selfless work and assured him support. He also asked the actor how he was able to continue his philanthropic work and working tirelessly to help those in need.

Terming Sonu a beacon of hope, the Minister also lauded the actor’s heart-warming efforts for assembling a team and reaching out to the needy round the clock. In response, the actor stated that his mother inspired him to help people without any barriers and also maintained that he would continue the objective of being available to more people. Sonu Sood was accompanied by Tollywood directors Vamshi Paidipally and Meher Ramesh.