Mallannasagar project oustees made to choose between R&R packages

The oustees have made it clear that they are not ready to respond to the options provided by the District Collector, and that they will bring the matter to the notice of the court.

Published: 07th July 2021 09:19 AM

A picturesque view of the R&R Colony being built for the oustees of Mallannasagar project at Mutrajpally in Gajwel.

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Single men and women oustees of the Mallannasagar project are unhappy with the State government for making them choose between compensation packages under the 2017 law brought in by the State government or the 2013 Land Acquisition Act brought by the Union government. They claimed that the government had failed to ask them these questions at the time of the land acquisition and were delaying the process of providing them with cheques related to the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package.

The oustees have made it clear that they are not ready to respond to the options provided by the District Collector, and that they will bring the matter to the notice of the court. It may be noted that as per court orders, Siddipet District Collector P Venkataram Reddy met 79 single women and men from Etigadda Kistapuram and Vemulaghat on the July 5.

A single woman, who did not wish to be named, said that the District Collector had given them two documents and told them to choose one compensation package. He also wanted them to get the documents signed by their children. A oustee from Etigadda Kistapuram said that there were incidents where two houses were allotted to a single family in Mutrajpally and also for those who were not in the village.

For the family in Mutrajpally, he said that the mother and father were identified as a family and given a double bedroom house, and the son and daughter- in-law identified as a separate family and given another double bedroom house, alomg with the R&R package. He also said that they had brought to the notice of the court the issue of giving R&R packages to some single women and men who had not filed court cases from Etigadda Kistapuram village. Another oustee alleged that the authorities were harassing them out of anger as they had approached the court about the R&R packages.

