Register before Aug 15 to get free 20 KL water in Hyd

All the domestic-category consumers who will regisbefore August 15, 2021 will get a rebate of 20 KL on water bills. The decision was taken as per the instructions of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To facilitate hassle-free registration under the 20 KL (20,000 litres) free water scheme, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) suspended the issue of water-cum-sewerage bills for domestic consumers up to August 15. All the domestic-category consumers who will regisbefore August 15, 2021 will get a rebate of 20 KL on water bills. The decision was taken as per the instructions of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.

To be eligible for the free water scheme, a consumer should link their Aadhaar and should have a functional water meter on their connections (meters not required for domestic slum consumers). For metered connection in multi-storied buildings or in bulk, consumers need to link Aadhaar against their PTIN number with each flat or unit, and the benefit of 20 KL will only be given to the units, which have linked their Aadhaar with the CAN on or before August 15, 2021. Consumers, who do not register for free water supply by August 15, will be get water bill of the period from December 1, 2020, to August 31, 2021, and will have to pay the same by September 2021. Aadhaar Registration can be done at Mee-Seva centres or at the HMWS&SB website. 

Cases against JTO, six others

HMWS&SB vigilance officials have registered a criminal case against Water Board Junior Technical Officer (JTO), Soma Ramulu, for giving five illegal connections contrary to regulations.  Cases have been registered against the five house owners who got the connection.

