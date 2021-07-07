STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revanth wins over critics before taking on mantle

Leaders like V Hanumantha Rao, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Jagga Reddy fiercely opposed Revanth’s appointment and staked claim for the top post.

Published: 07th July 2021 09:07 AM

Newly appointed TPCC president Revanth Reddy calls on the former holder of the post Uttam Kumar Reddy at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as differences had simmered within the party after he was named the TPCC chief, Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, who is set to take charge of the post on Wednesday, has won over almost all his detractors in a matter of days.The high command’s announcement of Revanth’s appointment as the TPCC chief on June 26, after nearly six months of suspense, invited sharp reactions from the ‘loyalists’. Most senior leaders demanded that another loyalist be made N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s successor and employed different kinds of tactics to influence the high command -- from writing letters to the AICC leadership to openly criticising its decision.

Leaders like V Hanumantha Rao, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Jagga Reddy fiercely opposed Revanth’s appointment and staked claim for the top post. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy, former MP Madhu Yashki and a few others were also in the race.

Upon his arrival from New Delhi after the announcement, Revanth met two senior leaders, including former Minister K Jana Reddy and Mohammed Ali Shabbir.Later, starting with VHR (who is currently hospitalised), Revanth gradually roped in almost all the seniors with the help of leaders like Mallu Ravi (senior vice president), who hosted a dinner on June 28 and facilitated his meeting with Bhatti Vikramarka and others. Meanwhile, it appears that critics like Komatireddy have been silenced by high command.

Finally, on Tuesday, Revanth also met outgoing TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy at his residence. This is assumed to be a new beginning for the Congress in Telangana. The party will take out a huge rally in support of the leader, who had joined the party about five years ago.

Mallu Ravi Facilitates Meeting With Leaders

Starting with VHR, Revanth gradually roped in almost all the seniors with the help of leaders like Mallu Ravi, who hosted a dinner and arranged his meeting with Bhatti Vikramarka and others

Comments

