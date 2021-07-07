STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stormwater drain works at Karimnagar hit by delays

Work on the stormwater main drain which is being constructed adjacent to the Ganesh Nagar bypass road is progressing at a snail’s pace.

Published: 07th July 2021 09:51 AM

The stormwater drain under construction in Karimnagar.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Work on the stormwater main drain which is being constructed adjacent to the Ganesh Nagar bypass road is progressing at a snail’s pace. For the last six months, work is being continued on a 1 km stretch. About 70 per cent of the drain water from Karimnagar city goes to the stormwater drain before merging into the Manair stream. Presently, the works are at a standstill due to the monsoon. The project was sanctioned under the Chief Minister’s Assurance Funds at the cost of Rs 10 crore.

It may be recalled that the drain collapsed due to heavy rains and floods around four years ago. Since then, the work on the drains have been a hindrance to commuters and business establishments on the road. Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) authorities have been hesitating to start work on the Smart City road proposal for the Ganesh Nagar bypass road due to the delay in construction of the stormwater drain. When contacted, Executive Engineer of Public Health Department S Sampath Rao said that they had issued notices to the contract agency over the delay in execution of works.

Drain Collapsed 4 Yrs Ago

It may be recalled that the drain collapsed due to heavy rains and floods around four years ago. Since then, the work on the drains have been a hindrance to commuters and business establishments on the Ganesh Nagar bypass road.

