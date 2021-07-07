Uttam Kumar Reddy fears Nagarjuna Sagar Dam areas will dry up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Holding Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s poor decision responsible for the current water dispute between two Telugu states, the outgoing TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed fear that the command area (the area around a dam that receives benefits from the project) under Nagarjuna Sagar Dam would turn into a desert in the coming days.

Addressing the media at his home, he said that the CM has failed to stop the works of the two irrigation projects. KCR doesn’t have the moral right to continue in office, he added.He said that Andhra Pradesh has been taking away 11 TMC of water, which belongs to Telangana, from Krishna river. The Nalgonda MP added that he would raise the issue of unemployment in Telangana and in the country in the parliament.