Congress leaders Komatireddy, Marri skip swearing-in of A Revanth Reddy as Telangana Congress president

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and some others who had staked claim to the TPCC chief’s post, skipped the swearing-in of A Revanth Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Despite having spoken to Revanth prior to him taking charge, MLC T Jeevan Reddy and former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy were not seen. According to party sources, while Komatireddy had made it clear that he would not meet Revanth, Jeevan Reddy who had congratulated him through a letter and Marri Shashidhar Reddy whose residence Revanth visited a day before, skipped the programme.

Meanwhile V Hanumantha Rao, who Revanth met in the hospital the very next day after his name was finalised, remained hospitalised owing to a kidney ailment. VHR has stated that he will meet Sonia Gandhi immediately after recovering, before taking up any other party activity. Some others leaders who did not attend cited the pandemic as the cause.

The programme was attended by AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore, who was also the chief guest, AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar, Goa PCC chief Girish Chodankar, Kerala MP Hibi Eden, newly appointed PCC working presidents Mohammad Azharuddin, J Geetha Reddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah, among others.