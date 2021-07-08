STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Never said not to extend Rythu Bandhu scheme to poor farmers: Telangana BJP leader Eatala Rajender

Referring to rumours that Maoists recently wrote a letter to him, condemning his political move, BJP leader Eatala Rajender requested the citizens not to believe such fake news spread by TRS. 

BJP leader Eatala Rajender, clarified that he has nothing against the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

BJP leader Eatala Rajender, clarified that he has nothing against the Rythu Bandhu scheme. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  After receiving flak from various sections for his remarks about Rythu Bandhu scheme, BJP leader Eatala Rajender, clarified that he has nothing against the scheme.“All I meant was, the government should make sure that the assistance does not reach the hands of those who don’t deserve it. Why should those who do not cultivate in their lands or taxpayers or realtors get the benefit of Rythu Bandhu scheme,” he asked and asserted that he never said “not to extend Rythu Bandhu scheme to poor farmers”.

The BJP leader, along with former MP AP Jithender Reddy, was addressing the media. Referring to rumours that Maoists recently wrote a letter to him, condemning his political move, Rajender requested the citizens not to believe such fake news spread by TRS men. 

