STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rain pounds Telangana, likely to continue for four more days

Heavy rains are likely to occur in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla and Kamareddy districts.

Published: 08th July 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Continuous rains in Hyderabad from evening to a couple of hours in the night resulted in waterlogged streets and main roads at various places.

Continuous rains in Hyderabad from evening to a couple of hours in the night resulted in waterlogged streets and main roads at various places.(Representational Image | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Various parts of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area and neighbouring districts witnessed intense showers on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. By 10 pm, Munipally in Sangareddy district recorded the highest amount of rainfall in the State (116 mm). In the GHMC limits, the highest amount of rainfall was 65.8 mm at Madhapur. 

A motorist wades through
rainwater in Hyderabad on
Wednesday evening

Thundershowers will continue to occur at isolated places across the Telangana over the next four days, while heavy rains are likely to occur in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla and Kamareddy districts, the IMD predicted. 

Continuous rains in the city from evening to a couple of hours in the night resulted in waterlogged streets and main roads at various places. As a result, movement of traffic was slow at Begumpet, Prakash Nagar, Rasoolpura Paradise Junction, Ranigunj, Banjara Hills and Masab Tank.

The maximum temperatures in Hyderabad are expected to be in the range of 33-35 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the minimum temperatures would be in the range of 24-26 degrees Celsius in the State, as per the forecast by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana weather Hyderabad weather Telangana rain Hyderabad rain GHMC rain TSDPS
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sureshkumar
    so we can expect Hyderabad going under flood water within a week days due to millions of unremoved illegal constructions and encroachments in nalas, lakes and all other kinds of water bodies and on the roads and footpaths.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp