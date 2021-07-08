Rain pounds Telangana, likely to continue for four more days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Various parts of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area and neighbouring districts witnessed intense showers on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. By 10 pm, Munipally in Sangareddy district recorded the highest amount of rainfall in the State (116 mm). In the GHMC limits, the highest amount of rainfall was 65.8 mm at Madhapur.

A motorist wades through

rainwater in Hyderabad on

Wednesday evening

Thundershowers will continue to occur at isolated places across the Telangana over the next four days, while heavy rains are likely to occur in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla and Kamareddy districts, the IMD predicted.

Continuous rains in the city from evening to a couple of hours in the night resulted in waterlogged streets and main roads at various places. As a result, movement of traffic was slow at Begumpet, Prakash Nagar, Rasoolpura Paradise Junction, Ranigunj, Banjara Hills and Masab Tank.

The maximum temperatures in Hyderabad are expected to be in the range of 33-35 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the minimum temperatures would be in the range of 24-26 degrees Celsius in the State, as per the forecast by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).