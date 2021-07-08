State to ramp up godown facility: Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy stated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has issued orders for the construction of warehousing godowns with a capacity of 40 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) across the state.

Addressing the 15th board meeting of the Telangana State Warehousing Corporation in Hyderabad on July 7, 2021, the Minister said the goal of the State government was to create a warehousing capacity of one crore metric tonnes. The state had only 4 lakh metric tonne capacity at the time of formation, said Niranjan.