Telangana: Karimnagar civic body directs agency to speed up cable bridge works
Published: 08th July 2021 10:28 AM | Last Updated: 08th July 2021 10:28 AM | A+A A-
KARIMNAGAR: Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar directed the contract agency of the upcoming cable-stayed bridge to complete the works on a war-footing basis.
Kumar also visited the Patta Prakruthi plantation area at Chintakunta and planted a sapling, as part of the Haritha Haram programme.