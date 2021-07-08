STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao asks Nirmala Sitharaman for moratorium on MSME loans till March ’22

This support would provide relief to the MSMEs and help them get back to normalcy, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said in a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 

Published: 08th July 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Rama Rao placed this request in the wake of the loss of business and declining revenues of MSMEs.

KT Rama Rao placed this request in the wake of the loss of business and declining revenues of MSMEs. (File photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, in a letter on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to impose a moratorium on loans taken by MSMEs till March 31, 2022, without any accrual of interest, during the moratorium period. Rama Rao placed this request in the wake of the loss of business and declining revenues of MSMEs.

“It would be justified if the loans availed by the MSMEs are given a moratorium,” he said. This support, he said, would provide relief to the MSMEs and help them get back to normalcy. 

ALSO READ: Revise Atmanirbhar relief package for MSMEs, KTR says to Nirmala Sitharaman

“Hyderabad and surrounding districts are major hubs for manufacturing for the past five decades. But due to pandemic-induced restrictions, the MSMEs have been badly affected,” he said. “Though the State government did not place any restrictions on industrial activities during the second wave, restrictions in surrounding States had a major impact on the functioning of industries in Telangana,” he said. Take up supportive measures in favour of MSMEs, he requested the Centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao MSME KT Rama Rao Nirmala Sitharaman MSME loans moratorium Telangana MSME
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp