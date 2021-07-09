60-year-old farmer killed on suspicion of sorcery in Telangana's Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleged suspicion of performing black magic led to the murder of a 60-year-old farmer Siliveru Mallaiah at Narayanpur in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

The suspects attacked Mallaiah with sharp weapons while he was grazing buffaloes in the fields and killed him on the spot, the police said.

Mallaiah, a resident of Narayanpur was at work in his fields, when a group of unidentified persons killed him. Alerted by villagers, police rushed to the spot and found him in a pool of blood.

It was rumoured that his rivals killed him as they believed he was practising black magic. Police said that the motive will be known only after the suspects are caught. A case has been registered.

