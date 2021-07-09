STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assistant Engineer suspended in Telangana's Sangareddy for negligence in water supply

Panchayat Secretary Naneeshwar was also suspended, and show-cause notices were served to the sarpanch of Peddalodi, APO and APM.

Published: 09th July 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 12:44 PM

The District Collector also announced the suspension of Panchayat Secretary Naneeshwar for failing to clear drains in the village or collect dry and wet waste separately. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: District Collector M Hanumantha Rao suspended the Assistant Engineer (Rural Water and Sanitation) of Munipally mandal for negligence in supplying Mission Bhagiratha water to houses in Municipally.

He also announced the suspension of Panchayat Secretary Naneeshwar for failing to clear drains in the village or collect dry and wet waste separately. He also served show-cause notices to the sarpanch of Peddalodi, APO and APM on charges of negligence.

As part of the Palle Pragathi programme, the Collector inspected Peddalodi village on Thursday, July 8, 2021. He found that the villagers were not receiving Mission Bhagiratha water and that they were still using bore water. Outraged, he announced the suspension of AE Angad Kumar and served show-case notices to three others.

