STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP youth wing accuses MIM of aiding land encroachment in Nizamabad

The Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha state secretary threatened to organise an agitation if the issue is not addressed by concerned authorities. 

Published: 09th July 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

BJP youth wing state secretary Prasad Patel said if the issue is not addressed, the party would lay siege on the District Collector's office.

BJP youth wing state secretary Prasad Patel said if the issue is not addressed, the party would lay siege on the District Collector's office. (Representational image| PTI)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state secretary Prasad Patel alleged on Thursday, July 8, 2021, that with support of the MIM party, some persons had encroached on graveyards that have been traditionally used by people of Scheduled Caste (SC) in Nizamabad.

Patel said two graveyards — one at Sarangapur and another near Nataraj Theatre in Nizamabad had been encroached upon. He said if officials do not address the issue, the party would organise an agitation and lay siege to the District Collector’s office.

He submitted a memorandum on the issue to the District Collector and to Revenue officials on Thursday, July 8, 2021. The authorities reportedly assured them that they would take action within a week. Representatives of two SC organisations and other locals participated in the programme.  

Prasad Patel claimed that the SC organisations had land records of the disputed graveyards and had submitted several representations to the Collector and to police officials, but neither had taken any action. He said when SC people had recently tried to conduct funerals in the disputed graveyards, the encroachers had not allowed them in the graveyards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha BYJM BJP youth wing Telangana MIM party Nizamabad
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp