Telangana BJP youth wing accuses MIM of aiding land encroachment in Nizamabad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state secretary Prasad Patel alleged on Thursday, July 8, 2021, that with support of the MIM party, some persons had encroached on graveyards that have been traditionally used by people of Scheduled Caste (SC) in Nizamabad.

Patel said two graveyards — one at Sarangapur and another near Nataraj Theatre in Nizamabad had been encroached upon. He said if officials do not address the issue, the party would organise an agitation and lay siege to the District Collector’s office.

He submitted a memorandum on the issue to the District Collector and to Revenue officials on Thursday, July 8, 2021. The authorities reportedly assured them that they would take action within a week. Representatives of two SC organisations and other locals participated in the programme.

Prasad Patel claimed that the SC organisations had land records of the disputed graveyards and had submitted several representations to the Collector and to police officials, but neither had taken any action. He said when SC people had recently tried to conduct funerals in the disputed graveyards, the encroachers had not allowed them in the graveyards.