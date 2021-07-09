STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Jagan’s letters to PM on water issues nothing but 'thief shouting thief': Telangana Minister G Jagadish Reddy

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy demanded that Andhra government should withdraw GO 203 and stop the construction of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme right canal.

Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said lift irrigation projects were not required for Andhra Pradesh to draw floodwaters.

Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that lift irrigation projects were not required for Andhra Pradesh to draw floodwaters.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dismissing the claims of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over Krishna river waters, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy wondered whether floodwaters could be drawn through lift irrigation schemes or when the projects overflow. 

Speaking to reporters in Suryapet on Thursday, July 8, 2021, the Minister said lift irrigation projects were not required for Andhra Pradesh to draw floodwaters. He demanded that the AP government should withdraw GO 203 and stop the construction of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme right canal.

Alleging that the statements being issued by the Opposition parties in the State were in support of the Andhra Pradesh's stand on river waters, Jagadish Reddy said Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy writing letters on river water issues to Prime Minister was nothing but ‘thief shouting thief’. 

New barrage
Meanwhile, addressing a meeting in Bekkem village in Chinnam Bavi mandal in Kollapur Assembly segment, Agriculture Minister G Niranjan Reddy said that the State government would construct a new barrage across Krishna river in Jogulamba-Gadwal district. 
 

