KCR no ordinary CM like those in other states: TRS supremo KT Rama Rao 

In response to the accusations levied by Opposition leaders against Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao said abusing the CM would not get them votes.

Published: 09th July 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao termed the Telangana CM as 'Maha Sakthi'.

KT Rama Rao termed the Telangana CM as 'Maha Sakthi'. (File photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao gave it back in equal measure to the Opposition leaders after they had hurled allegations on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, saying they couldn’t defeat Rao with ‘dialogues.’

He said he had become aware that four to five leaders were in queue to take up padayatras.  Reacting sharply to the fusillades of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, who had said they would take out padayatras to expose the TRS governance, Rama Rao said, “We will welcome them. Let them tour the State. They would get to know the development that has taken place in the villages in the seven years gone by. The padayatra will help them become healthy.”

Addressing a meeting of workers after readmitting Singareni Coal Mines Karmika Sangh (SCMKS-BMS) president Kengarla Mallaiah into TRS affiliate Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, July 8, 2021, the Minister termed Rao as ‘Maha Sakthi.’

Calling the Opposition leaders ‘new beggars,’ (kotha bichhagaallu) who were shouting like dogs, Rama Rao said: “If you want to become a leader bigger than KCR, try to learn how to love Telangana State. If you abuse KCR, you will not get votes. KCR fought for a separate State and secured it. KCR is not an ordinary CM like those helming other States.”

