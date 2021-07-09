Telangana CM defers Krishna River committee meeting, insists full Board presence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As requested by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the meeting of a three-member committee of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), scheduled for Friday, July 9, 2021, has been postponed.

However, the Chief Minister demanded that a full board meeting should be held instead of only the three-member committee.

KRMB chairman MP Singh, who held a meeting on Thursday, July 8, 2021, decided to postpone the meeting scheduled for Friday.

“This is to inform that the proposed committee meeting scheduled to be held on July 9 stands postponed due to the comments/observations made by the Government of Telangana. The next date of the meeting will be intimated in due course of time,” KRMB member-secretary DM Raipure said.