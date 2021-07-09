STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana CM defers Krishna River committee meeting, insists full Board presence

The next date for the meeting of the Krishna River Management Board is yet to be announced. 

Published: 09th July 2021 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 01:35 PM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao demanded that a full board meeting should be held instead of only the three-member committee.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao demanded that a full board meeting should be held instead of only the three-member committee. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As requested by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the meeting of a three-member committee of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), scheduled for Friday, July 9, 2021, has been postponed.

However, the Chief Minister demanded that a full board meeting should be held instead of only the three-member committee. 

KRMB chairman MP Singh, who held a meeting on Thursday, July 8, 2021, decided to postpone the meeting scheduled for Friday.  

“This is to inform that the proposed committee meeting scheduled to be held on July 9 stands postponed due to the comments/observations made by the Government of Telangana. The next date of the meeting will be intimated in due course of time,” KRMB member-secretary DM Raipure said.

