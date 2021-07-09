Police invoke Preventative Detention Act against 40-year-old child sex offender in Telangana's Peddapalli district

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Ramagundam Commissionerate police, on Thursday, July 8, 2021, invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against 40-year-old Dedaavat Redya Naik, a sex offender.

According to the police, Naik had sexually abused an eight-year-old girl on April 30, 2021, under NTPC police station limits and was later held.

On Thursday, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana invoked the PD Act against Naik. He was later shifted to Charlapalli jail in Hyderabad from the Karimnagar district jail. The CP warned that stringent action would be taken against persons harassing women and children in the district.