Telangana: 30-yr-old mom allegedly kills two daughters, hangs herself 

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman Turpunuri Umarani allegedly killed her two daughters Harini, 12, and Lasya, 8, and hanged herself in Ramnagar in Choutuppal of Yadadri Bhongir district under Rachakonda commissionerate. The incident took place early on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Their three-year-old daughter Shainy, survived.

Police say the woman took the extreme step because of financial hardships and harassment by her husband Venkatesh. A case has been registered and police are probing all angles, said Bhongir DCP K Narayana Reddy. No suicide note was found, he added.

Umarani and Venkatesh were married for 14 years and lived in Ramnagar. Venkatesh’s brothers also reside in adjoining houses in the same locality. As usual, Venkatesh slept in the open area outside the house and Umarani, along with the children, slept inside.

Around 5.30 am on Thursday, Venkatesh woke up to the loud cries of their youngest daughter Shainy and tried to open the door, but they were locked from inside. As the cries got louder, Venkatesh with the help of other family members, broke open the door and entered inside.

They found Harini and Lasya hanging from an iron beam supporting the room and Umarani and Shainy hanging from another beam. Umarani and two girls were already dead, while Shainy was fighting for her life.

Police suspect that Umarani and Shainy were hanged from the same beam on both sides. Umarani’s body was lowered while Shainy was pulled up close to the roof. She managed to place her legs on an overhead storage compartment and survived.

A murder case has been registered against Umarani for the death of their two daughters, an attempt to murder for hanging Shainy and another case against Venkatesh under abetment to suicide and harassment. This was following a complaint by Umarani’s brother that she took the extreme step, as she was harassed by Venkatesh.



