Telangana: BJP, Congress allege police inaction after kidnap, rape of 4-year-old girl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The case of the kidnap and rape of a four-year-old girl at Dammaiguda under Jawaharnagar police station limits has taken a political colour, with the BJP and Congress demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

They have squarely blamed the police for the delay in investigation.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Thursday, July 8, 2021, said it was unfortunate that the accused had not been arrested even three days after the horrific crime. “Rapes and murders have increased during the TRS rule. The rape accused has to be arrested immediately and punished severely,” Sanjay demanded.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya and NSUI state president B Venkat visited the girl undergoing treatment at the hospital and enquired about her health condition. “It is a pity that the police are not doing their duty properly and the staff of the hospital, where the child is currently being treated, are also not keeping the parents informed about their daughter’s health condition,” they alleged.

On the evening of July 4, 2021, when the victim was playing near their house, an unidentified person kidnapped her. Her parents lodged a complaint and a kidnap case was registered. While the search operation was on, the girl was found in the neighbourhood, with injuries on her face and other body parts. She was taken for medical examination, where it was confirmed that she was raped by the kidnapper. Police said several people have been questioned in this regard and teams are working to nab the suspect. They denied any negligence on their part in the investigation.