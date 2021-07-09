STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government to develop 219 urban forest areas under Haritha Haram programme 

Nearly 77 big Bhruhat Pattana-Prakruthi Vanams (492 acres) and 142 small Bhruhat Pattana-Prakruthi Vanams (178 acres) would be raised in the current financial year.

A Bhruhat Pattana-Prakruthi Vanam developed to expand the green cover in ULBs.

A Bhruhat Pattana-Prakruthi Vanam developed to expand the green cover in ULBs. (Photo | Express)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To expand the green cover in towns and cities, the Telangana government will develop Bhruhat Pattana-Prakruthi Vanams (BPVs) across all the urban local bodies (ULB) as part of the Haritha Haram programme. Nearly 77 big BPVs (492 acres) and 142 small BPVs (178 acres) would be raised in the current financial year.

Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) Dr N Satyanarayana has directed the ULBs to ensure that the sites identified for the BPVs were devoid of weeds, bushes etc., and levelled to raise a dense forest park.

Thematic planting of tall saplings that are at least 1.5 m high has been proposed on outer periphery. Shade and fruit-bearing native tree species would be chosen for the plantations; the Forest and Horticulture Departments would help select suitable species.

Each BPV site will be partitioned into four quadrants or sub plots of one acre. A walking track and a pathway of six metres would be laid on all sides of every quadrant for visitors. Dense plantation would be taken up in all the four quadrants to raise a natural forest.

