Telangana government signs MoU with British Council in bid to globalise education

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to internationalise and to elevate standards of education, the State government, through the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, signed an MoU with British Council, India.

Under this, the Universities of Bangor and Aberystwyth from Wales will work with Osmania and Kakatiya universities to enhance their curriculum for Arts and Commerce programmes.

With an aim to achieve the internationalisation agenda, the curriculum reform pilot will be extended to over 1,000 colleges impacting more than eight lakh students over a three-year period.

Also, a new scholarship programme where 16 scholarships worth GBP 5,000 each to the brightest students from Telangana universities for a one-year Master’s degree at a university in Wales will be offered.