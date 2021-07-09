Telangana rolls out red carpet for Kitex, delegation flown to mega textile park in Warangal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana appears to have stolen a march over Kerala with the Kochi-based Kitex Garments Limited all set to invest in the state.

The Telangana government sent a special aircraft to bring the Kitex delegation to the state. The delegation headed by Sabu Jacob visited the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal on Friday.

The delegation also met IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who explained the TS-iPASS, single window system and other investor-friendly policies of the state government.

Telangana officials informed the delegation that as per the volume of investment they proposed, Kitex would get mega-project status and would also get tailor-made incentives. The Kitex delegation informed Rama Rao that as part of the company's expansion, they were interested in investing outside Kerala and preferred Telangana. The delegation also heaped praise over the interest shown by Telangana. "The Telangana government took quick decisions on our investment proposals. We rarely see such swift decisions by state governments," said a member of the delegation.

The delegation also said that they were impressed by the industrial policy and textile industry-friendly attitude of the Telangana government. The delegation told Rama Rao that they would consider the decision to invest in Telangana in a positive manner.

After meeting Rama Rao, the delegation was sent to Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, Warangal, by a special chopper.

It may be mentioned here that Kitex Garments Ltd is the largest employer in the private sector in Kerala. The company was established in 1992 and is a leading producer of children's apparel.