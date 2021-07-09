To avoid flooding, 5 high-level bridges to be built across Telangana's Musi river

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five causeways on Musi whose height is lower than the surface water level of the river will be replaced by new high-level bridges. The Telangana government took a decision to this effect to avoid flash floods and inundation of areas during heavy rains. The five causeways that will be replaced by high-level bridges are Chaderghat, Moosarambagh/Amberpet, Ibrahimbagh, Manchirevula-Narsingi and Pratap Singaram to Gowrelly.

The Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL), Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), in coordination with the Telangana Irrigation and Command Area Development (I&CAD) Department, will take up works on these projects at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore (Chaderghat), Rs 30 crore (Moosarambagh/Amberpet), Rs 24.50 crore (Ibrahimbagh), Rs 24.50 crore (Manchirevula-Narsingi) and Rs 16 crore (Pratap Singaram to Gowrelly) respectively.

According to sources, the Irrigation Department will finalise the height of these new bridges after looking into details of the Maximum Flood Level of Musi river at these places. “A preliminary meeting was held a few days ago to discuss the details. Another meeting will be held later this month to take a decision on designs, fixing of maximum flood level and other related issues. Once these details are finalised, the departments will go ahead with the construction of these high-level bridges,” the sources said. While last year’s torrential rains and the resultant floods wreaked havoc in the city, Musi river floods swept away the safety railings on the causeway bridges at Chaderghat and Moosrambagh, with both the causeways closed for traffic.

The departments concerned carried out repair works, putting up metal poles fixed with nets, they were just temporary arrangements as they cannot be considered as crash barriers. “The construction of these high-level bridges, in place of causeways, has become a necessity to ensure the safety of commuters and to avoid untoward incidents during the torrential rains and flash floods, when these causeways are getting submerged up to two metres above the bridges and threatening the safety of the structures,” the sources added.