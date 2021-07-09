Will fight legal battle against turncoat MLAs who won on Congress tickets: TPCC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after taking charge as the TPCC president, Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy and AICC (Telangana) in-charge Manickam Tagore convened the first executive meeting of the new committee and allocated work to the office bearers on Thursday. During the meeting, it was decided that the party would fight a legal battle against turncoats who won their MLA posts on Congress tickets.

As part of the TPCC’s long-term strategy to take on the ruling TRS party, working presidents were allocated four Parliamentary constituencies (as a single unit), which would be backed by frontal organisations. Each working president would have their own team backed by senior vice presidents and general secretaries.

The core committee will review the party’s progress on Saturday evenings. The names and allocations of working presidents are yet to be announced.

The TPCC’s Election Management Committee chairman Damodar Raja Narasimha has been given the responsibility of the imminent byelection to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency. A group of senior leaders would work closely with him.

Speaking to the media, Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud, chairman of AICC’s Programme Implementation Committee A Maheshwar Reddy, convenor of Campaign Committee, Syed Azmatullah Husseni and senior vice president Mallu Ravi said that the party would strongly raise the issue of unemployment in the coming days. “We will stage a 48-hour hunger strike, dates of which would be informed shortly,” said Yashki Goud.

Revanth Reddy, who convened a separate meeting with District Congress Committee presidents on the evening of July 8, 2021, called upon the cadre to take out bicycle and bullock cart rallies at their respective district headquarters to highlight issues of oil price hike and inflation on July 12.

REVANTH CYCLE RALLY IN NIRMAL ON JULY 12

As a symbolic protest against the rising petrol and diesel prices, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy will lead a bicycle rally in Nirmal on July 12. Chairman, AICC Programme Implementation Committee, A Maheshwar Reddy informed that the TPCC chief would be leading a five-km rally in Nirmal. This would be Revanth’s first protest rally after taking charge as TPCC chief.

